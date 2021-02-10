Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Port Harcourt teacher accused of brutalizing 11-year-old special needs student (photo)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A teacher in Port Harcourt has been accused of brutally beating an 11-year-old special needs child, leaving him with marks on his body.
Photos shared online show the boy with red cane
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Instablog 9ja:
Port Harcourt teacher accused of brutalizing 11-year-old special needs student
Within Nigeria:
Port Harcourt teacher accused of brutalizing 11-year-old special needs student (photo)
More Picks
1
Port Harcourt teacher accused of brutalizing 11-year-old special needs student (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
2
''Such must be a talkative President'- Femi Adesina says President Buhari cannot speak on every national issue -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Crisis in Ogun as APC official refuses to register Amosun loyalists [VIDEO] -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
4
Young lady gets admissions into 50 American universities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Governor Ortom’s aide slumps and dies few hours after he buried his cousin -
Within Nigeria,
21 hours ago
6
“Stop running to Presidency over insecurity” – Senate leader tells Governors -
Lailas News,
1 day ago
7
Joey Akan: Journalist says he knew about the Lekki Massacre before it happened -
Lailas News,
24 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...