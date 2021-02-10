Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Port Harcourt teacher accused of brutalizing 11-year-old special needs student (photo)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A teacher in Port Harcourt has been accused of brutally beating an 11-year-old special needs child, leaving him with marks on his body.

 

Photos shared online show the boy with red cane

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Port Harcourt teacher accused of brutalizing 11-year-old special needs student Instablog 9ja:
Port Harcourt teacher accused of brutalizing 11-year-old special needs student
Port Harcourt teacher accused of brutalizing 11-year-old special needs student (photo) Within Nigeria:
Port Harcourt teacher accused of brutalizing 11-year-old special needs student (photo)


   More Picks
1 Port Harcourt teacher accused of brutalizing 11-year-old special needs student (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 ''Such must be a talkative President'- Femi Adesina says President Buhari cannot speak on every national issue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Crisis in Ogun as APC official refuses to register Amosun loyalists [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
4 Young lady gets admissions into 50 American universities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Governor Ortom’s aide slumps and dies few hours after he buried his cousin - Within Nigeria, 21 hours ago
6 “Stop running to Presidency over insecurity” – Senate leader tells Governors - Lailas News, 1 day ago
7 Joey Akan: Journalist says he knew about the Lekki Massacre before it happened - Lailas News, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info