''Such must be a talkative President'- Femi Adesina says President Buhari cannot speak on every national issue Linda Ikeji Blog -



Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that President Buhari cannot be addressing every issue that comes his way. Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that President Buhari cannot be addressing every issue that comes his way.



News Credibility Score: 99%