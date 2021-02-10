Post News
Top Nigerian Dailies
News at a Glance
Man arrested for raping 90-year-old woman in Yobe
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Yobe state police command has arrested one Mohammed Faruk for allegedly raping a nonagenarian woman on Monday, February 8.
A statement released by the spokesperson of the sta
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Trent:
TERRIBLE: Man Rapes 90-Year-Old Woman In Yobe
Instablog 9ja:
The police in Yobe State have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 90-year-old woman in her house.
Kanyi Daily:
Police Arrests Man For Allegedly Rαping 90-Year-Old Woman Inside Her Home In Yobe
Naija News:
Suspected Thief Rapes 90-Year-Old Woman Into A Coma
Tori News:
Man Arrested For Raping 90-year-old Woman In Yobe
More Picks
1
Man arrested for raping 90-year-old woman in Yobe -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
2
Port Harcourt teacher accused of brutalizing 11-year-old special needs student (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
''Such must be a talkative President'- Femi Adesina says President Buhari cannot speak on every national issue -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
Crisis in Ogun as APC official refuses to register Amosun loyalists [VIDEO] -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
5
Young lady gets admissions into 50 American universities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Nigeria News | Breaking Naija News Today 24/7 -
Legit,
24 hours ago
7
Governor Ortom’s aide slumps and dies few hours after he buried his cousin -
Within Nigeria,
22 hours ago
