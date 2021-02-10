Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Service Chiefs’ Appointment: Consider Igbo Too, Yoruba Elders Tell Buhari
My Celebrity & I
- Some elders from the South West yesterday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing one of their sons as Chief of Air Staff. The elders, under the aegis of Conference of Concerned Yoruba Elders, said the president’s gesture was a ...
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Naija News:
Igbo Deserve Service Chiefs Appointment – Yoruba Elders Tell Buhari
Society Reel News:
Service Chiefs Appointment: Yoruba Elders Thank Buhari For Including Yoruba In The Security Management Team
More Picks
1
Angola Decriminalises Same-Sex Sexual Relationships -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
2
Three killed after unknown gunmen opened fire at a crowd in Anambra (graphic) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
Rain destroys part of 500–year–old Benin building -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
4
American lady who allegedly killed a Nigerian man in a hotel in Lagos arrested while attempting to flee the country -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
Service Chiefs’ Appointment: Consider Igbo Too, Yoruba Elders Tell Buhari -
My Celebrity & I,
23 hours ago
