Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Service Chiefs’ Appointment: Consider Igbo Too, Yoruba Elders Tell Buhari
News photo My Celebrity & I  - Some elders from the South West yesterday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing one of their sons as Chief of Air Staff. The elders, under the aegis of Conference of Concerned Yoruba Elders, said the president’s gesture was a ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Igbo Deserve Service Chiefs Appointment – Yoruba Elders Tell Buhari Naija News:
Igbo Deserve Service Chiefs Appointment – Yoruba Elders Tell Buhari
Service Chiefs Appointment: Yoruba Elders Thank Buhari For Including Yoruba In The Security Management Team Society Reel News:
Service Chiefs Appointment: Yoruba Elders Thank Buhari For Including Yoruba In The Security Management Team


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info