Rain destroys part of 500–year–old Benin building
News photo The Nation  - Agency Reporter Part of a 500-year old ancient Benin building known as Urokpota hall has been destroyed by rainfall that lasted for over one hour.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


