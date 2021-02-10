Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
'We must be humble, we don't have players In Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea' - Gernot Rohr admits Super Eagles stars in EPL are not playing for top clubs
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Super Eagles of Nigeria manager, Gernot Rohr has admitted that Super Eagles players in the Premier League do not play for top clubs.Ola Aina and Josh Maja play for Fulham struggling to avoid relegation while center back Semi Ajayi plays for West Brom ...
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
I won’t invite new players for AFCON qualifiers – Rohr
Daily Post:
Why I won’t invite new players for Super Eagles AFCON 2021 qualifier – Rohr
Complete Sports:
Rohr Lists Condition For Inclusion Of Home Based Players In Super Eagles
The Nation:
2021 AFCON Countdown : Rohr rules out automatic shirts
The Cable:
NFF confirms venue for Super Eagles AFCON qualifier against Lesotho
Legit:
Super Eagles will return to Lagos after 18yrs to play Lesotho in AFCON qualifier
Independent:
AFCON: Rohr Wants Players To Converge On Benin Republic
FC Naija:
Lagos State to host Super Eagles 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Lesotho
SoccerNet Nigeria:
Revealed: The Venue For Super Eagles AFCON Qualifier Against Lesotho - Soccernet NG
News Rangers:
AFCON Qualifier: National Stadium Lagos To Hosts Super Eagles vs Lesotho
Goal Ball Live:
AFCON 2021 Qualifier: Rohr Speaks On Inviting New Players | GoalBall
Brila:
Rohr to reward Awoniyi and Moffi with Super Eagles invitations
More Picks
1
At least 9 shops burnt in Kwara fire -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
'We must be humble, we don't have players In Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea' - Gernot Rohr admits Super Eagles stars in EPL are not playing for top clubs -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...