Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Man. United new signing, Amad Diallo ‘fined £42k over claims he made up documents and used fake parents to move to Europe’
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Manchester United's new signing, Amad Diallo has been fined £42,000 amid an Italian immigration probe into his arrival in Europe.
Born in Ivory Coast, the young winger travelled to
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Diallo Man United's New Signing Fined £42,000 For Falsifying Documents
Daily Post:
Alleged fake documents, parents: Man United winger, Amad Diallo fined £42,000
Goal Ball Live:
Man Utd New Signing Amad Diallo Fined £42,000 For Falsifying Documents | GoalBall
More Picks
1
Man. United new signing, Amad Diallo ‘fined £42k over claims he made up documents and used fake parents to move to Europe’ -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
Popular Cameroonian cross dresser, two others sentenced to prison for practicing homosexuality (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
