Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Man gifts new keke to a bike rider who sometimes carried him on credit when he was a University student (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian man has been praised on Twitter after he gifted a new tricycle popularly known as Keke NAPEP to the motorcycle rider who used to convey him during his days as an undergraduate.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
WOW! You Won’t Believe What A Man Gift Bike Rider That Used To Carry Him Free In University
The Info NG:
Man Gifts New Keke To A Bike Rider Who Sometimes Carried Him On Credit During His University Days
Lailas News:
Man gifts keke to a bike rider who carried him in University days on credit
Edujandon:
Man Gifts New Keke To A Bike Rider Who Sometimes Carried Him On Credit During His University Days
Instablog 9ja:
Man empowers bike man that carried him for 5 years with a brand new keke
Gist 36:
Man Gifts New Keke To An Okada Rider Who Carried Him On Credit When He Was An Undergraduate (Photos)
More Picks
1
Angola Decriminalises Same-Sex Sexual Relationships -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
2
Three killed after unknown gunmen opened fire at a crowd in Anambra (graphic) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Man. United new signing, Amad Diallo ‘fined £42k over claims he made up documents and used fake parents to move to Europe’ -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Nigeria News | Breaking Naija News Today 24/7 -
Legit,
22 hours ago
5
Rain destroys part of 500–year–old Benin building -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...