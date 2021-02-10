Post News
News at a Glance
Jamb to prosecute 200 UTME candidates for exam malpractice
The Guardian
- The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it will prosecute 200 out of the 400 exam impersonators caught during the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). “This year, we had over 400 people that were caught whereby those ...
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
JAMB to prosecute 200 exams cheats, budgets N100m
Naija Loaded:
JAMB To Use N100 Million To Prosecute 200 For Malpractice
Information Nigeria:
JAMB Budgets N100m To Prosecute 200 Exam Cheats
My Celebrity & I:
JAMB Budgets N100m To Prosecute 200 For Malpractice
Lailas News:
JAMB budgets N100 million to prosecute 200 for malpractices
Naija News:
JAMB To Spend N100m In Prosecuting 200 Candidates Over Exam Fraud
Tori News:
JAMB Budgets N100m To Prosecute 200 For Malpractice
More Picks
1
Angola Decriminalises Same-Sex Sexual Relationships -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
2
Three killed after unknown gunmen opened fire at a crowd in Anambra (graphic) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Graphic: 6-year-old girl’s head decays after her aunt allegedly poured kerosine on her. -
Instablog 9ja,
19 hours ago
4
Woman Reveals Her Terror As Bolt Driver Allegedly Refuses To Let Her Out Of His Car After Ending Trip (Videos) -
Gist 36,
19 hours ago
5
Man. United new signing, Amad Diallo ‘fined £42k over claims he made up documents and used fake parents to move to Europe’ -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Nigeria News | Breaking Naija News Today 24/7 -
Legit,
23 hours ago
