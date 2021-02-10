Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Jamb to prosecute 200 UTME candidates for exam malpractice
News photo The Guardian  - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it will prosecute 200 out of the 400 exam impersonators caught during the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). “This year, we had over 400 people that were caught whereby those ...

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

JAMB to prosecute 200 exams cheats, budgets N100m The Punch:
JAMB to prosecute 200 exams cheats, budgets N100m
JAMB To Use N100 Million To Prosecute 200 For Malpractice Naija Loaded:
JAMB To Use N100 Million To Prosecute 200 For Malpractice
JAMB Budgets N100m To Prosecute 200 Exam Cheats Information Nigeria:
JAMB Budgets N100m To Prosecute 200 Exam Cheats
JAMB Budgets N100m To Prosecute 200 For Malpractice My Celebrity & I:
JAMB Budgets N100m To Prosecute 200 For Malpractice
JAMB budgets N100 million to prosecute 200 for malpractices Lailas News:
JAMB budgets N100 million to prosecute 200 for malpractices
JAMB To Spend N100m In Prosecuting 200 Candidates Over Exam Fraud Naija News:
JAMB To Spend N100m In Prosecuting 200 Candidates Over Exam Fraud
JAMB Budgets N100m To Prosecute 200 For Malpractice Tori News:
JAMB Budgets N100m To Prosecute 200 For Malpractice


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info