Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Three killed after unknown gunmen opened fire at a crowd in Anambra (graphic)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Three men have been shot dead after two unidentified gunmen stormed the Civic center Eke Nkpor in Idemili local government area of Anambra state and opened fire at persons gathered at the center t

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Unknown Gunmen Kill Three In Anambra Sahara Reporters:
Unknown Gunmen Kill Three In Anambra
Three people have been killed after an unknown gunmen opened fire on a crowd in Anambra State Instablog 9ja:
Three people have been killed after an unknown gunmen opened fire on a crowd in Anambra State


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info