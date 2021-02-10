Post News
News at a Glance
Osun teacher's recruitment: Husband caught impersonating wife at CBT center
Vanguard News
- As the Osun state teachers recruitment exercise was ongoing across the state, an impostor was on Wednesday, apprehended at the College of Education, Ilesa CBT center
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Osun Teacher’s recruitment exam: Impostor apprehended in Ilesa CBT centre for writing for his wife
Daily Post:
Husband arrested for impersonating his wife during teacher’s recruitment exam in Osun
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Man caught trying to write exam for his wife during Osun Teacher's recruitment exercise
The Punch:
Osun teachers’ recruitment: Husband nabbed for sitting exam for wife
Yaba Left Online:
She cheated on her husband with her husband.
Independent:
Husband Remanded Over Attempt To Use Wife For Money Ritual
PM News:
Husband impersonates wife during teacher’s recruitment exam
Western Post News:
NSCDC Arrests Husband For Impersonating Wife During Teachers’ Recruitment Examination in Osun
Within Nigeria:
Man arrested for impersonating wife during teacher’s recruitment exam in Osun
Republican Nigeria:
Man caught impersonating wife for Osun State teaching job recruitment
Tori News:
Man Arrested After He Was Caught Trying To Write Exam For His Wife During Osun Teacher's Recruitment Exercise
