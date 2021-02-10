Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Osun teacher's recruitment: Husband caught impersonating wife at CBT center
News photo Vanguard News  - As the Osun state teachers recruitment exercise was ongoing across the state, an impostor was on Wednesday, apprehended at the College of Education, Ilesa CBT center

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


