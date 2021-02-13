Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

76 persons arrested at a midnight birthday party in Lagos
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Lagos State Police Command has arrested seventy-six persons at a midnight birthday party holding at Lavender court, Jakande close Oniru Victoria Island Lagos today February 13.

 

18 hours ago
76 arrested in Lagos for partying in violation of COVID-19 protocols
76 arrested in Lagos for partying in violation of COVID-19 protocols
COVID-19: Police arrest 76 at Lagos birthday party
COVID-19: Police arrest 76 at Lagos birthday party
76 arrested at 1am for violating COVID-19 protocols at Lagos birthday party
76 arrested at 1am for violating COVID-19 protocols at Lagos birthday party
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Lagos police arrest 76 at 1:00am for breaking Covid-19 protocols at a birthday party
COVID-19: Lagos Police arrests 76 party-goers over flouting of safety protocols
COVID-19: Lagos Police arrests 76 party-goers over flouting of safety protocols


