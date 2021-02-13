Post News
News at a Glance
#OccupyLekkiTollgate protest: Police officers allegedly attempt to arrest two Nigerian ladies for insulting the police force
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Twitter user has shared the story of some police officers who allegedly attempted to arrest them for tongue-lashing men of the police force who arrested #OccupyLekkiTollgate protesters.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Policeman allegedly attempts to arrest two ladies talking about #OccupyLekkiTollgate in public bus (Video)
Business Day:
#MrMacaroni arrested by Police at #OccupyLekkitollgate protest #EndSARS
Lailas News:
#OccupyLekkiTollgate protest: Police officers allegedly attempt to arrest two Nigerian ladies for speaking against the police
Salone:
WOW !!!: #OccupyLekkiTollgate protest: Police officers allegedly attempt to arrest two Nigerian ladies for insulting the police force
Tori News:
#OccupyLekkiTollgate: Police Officers Allegedly Attempt To Arrest Two Ladies For Insulting The Police Force (Video)
More Picks
1
How Fulani workers connived with others to abduct, kill their employer in Oyo after collecting ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
2
Two lovers found dead in their apartment in Delta -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
Dubai based Cameroonian lady reportedly commits suicide after she allegedly caught her husband in bed with another woman -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
#occupytollgate: 'I was beaten well' - McMacaroni releases video following his arrest -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
5
Nigeria's Kamaru Usman knocks out Gilbert Burns to retain his welterweight title -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
6
76 persons arrested at a midnight birthday party in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
Covid patient's fingers turn black in shocking new 'severe manifestation' of virus -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
#OccupyLekkiTollgate protest: Police officers allegedly attempt to arrest two Nigerian ladies for insulting the police force -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
9
Lagos state police command seals off an event center for violating COVID19 protocols (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
