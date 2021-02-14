Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bridgerton star, Regé-Jean Page, 31, shows off his girlfriend
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Regé-Jean Page, who stole women's heart all over the world with his role as the handsome Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix drama, Bridgerton, has shown off his girlfriend.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Page Not Found Nigerian Tribune:
Page Not Found


   More Picks
1 Lady goes berserk after her boyfriend proposed to her in Benin (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Exposed: Chinese lab investigated by WHO over origin of covid-19, designed secret cages to breed bats for coronavirus experiments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 DJ Cuppy and Fireboy spark relationship rumors with their Valentine photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Woman gives her husband pictures of girls he?s liked on Instagram as Valentine?s day gift - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Ex-Governor Rochas Okorocha celebrates Valentine's day with his wife, Nkechi (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 How Fulani workers connived with others to abduct, kill their employer in Oyo after collecting ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Dubai based Cameroonian lady reportedly commits suicide after she allegedly caught her husband in bed with another woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Bridgerton star, Regé-Jean Page, 31, shows off his girlfriend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Nigeria's Kamaru Usman knocks out Gilbert Burns to retain his welterweight title - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info