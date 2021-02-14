Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Exposed: Chinese lab investigated by WHO over origin of covid-19, designed secret cages to breed bats for coronavirus experiments
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Chinese lab in Wuhan, investigated by the World Health Organization over the origins of Covid-19 reportedly designed secret cages for breeding bats for virus experiments.


The Wuhan Institut

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

WHO Exposes Chinese Lab Designed To Breed Bats For COVID-19 The Genius Media:
WHO Exposes Chinese Lab Designed To Breed Bats For COVID-19


   More Picks
1 Lady goes berserk after her boyfriend proposed to her in Benin (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Exposed: Chinese lab investigated by WHO over origin of covid-19, designed secret cages to breed bats for coronavirus experiments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 DJ Cuppy and Fireboy spark relationship rumors with their Valentine photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Woman gives her husband pictures of girls he?s liked on Instagram as Valentine?s day gift - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Ex-Governor Rochas Okorocha celebrates Valentine's day with his wife, Nkechi (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 How Fulani workers connived with others to abduct, kill their employer in Oyo after collecting ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Dubai based Cameroonian lady reportedly commits suicide after she allegedly caught her husband in bed with another woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Bridgerton star, Regé-Jean Page, 31, shows off his girlfriend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Nigeria's Kamaru Usman knocks out Gilbert Burns to retain his welterweight title - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info