Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lai Mohammed has failed woefully, whatever he says he is considered a lie - APC Deputy Secretary, Yekini Nabena fires back at Lai Mohammed
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena has fired back at Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed amid their faceoff over the All P

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Lai Mohammed is a failure, anything he says is considered a lie - APC chieftain Legit:
Lai Mohammed is a failure, anything he says is considered a lie - APC chieftain
Nabena hits Lai: Everything you say is a lie... you The Cable:
Nabena hits Lai: Everything you say is a lie... you're destroying APC
Again, APC spokesperson blasts Lai Mohammed Premium Times:
Again, APC spokesperson blasts Lai Mohammed
Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper.: Lai Mohammed is Buhari’s biggest problem -APC Nigerian Eye:
Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper.: Lai Mohammed is Buhari’s biggest problem -APC'S National Publicity Secretary, Nabena
Whatever you say is a lie - APC spokesperson blasts Lai Mohammed News Wire NGR:
Whatever you say is a lie - APC spokesperson blasts Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed has failed woefully, whatever he says he is considered a lie -- APC Deputy Secretary, Yekini Nabena fires back at Lai Mohammed Instablog 9ja:
Lai Mohammed has failed woefully, whatever he says he is considered a lie -- APC Deputy Secretary, Yekini Nabena fires back at Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed is Buhari Kemi Filani Blog:
Lai Mohammed is Buhari's government's biggest problem – Deputy Nat. Public Sec. of APC, Nabena - Kemi Filani News


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info