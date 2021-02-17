Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Secondary school student caught in school with local gun she allegedly planned to use in shooting a teacher who asked her to cut her coloured hair
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A secondary school student was caught in school with a local gun she allegedly planned to use in shooting her teacher.

 

The girl, a student of Government Secondary School in Ikot

16 hours ago
