News at a Glance
Secondary school student caught in school with local gun she allegedly planned to use in shooting a teacher who asked her to cut her coloured hair
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A secondary school student was caught in school with a local gun she allegedly planned to use in shooting her teacher.
The girl, a student of Government Secondary School in Ikot
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
A secondary school student in Ikot Ewa, Cross river, went to school with a gun to shoot her teacher because she was asked to cut her coloured hair. What's the proper way to discipline such a child? 📸: @valiantNig (Twitter) #legitpost #legitng #legitnew
Yaba Left Online:
Secondary school student caught with gun she planned to use in shooting a teacher who asked her to cut her coloured hair
The Info NG:
High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting her dyed hair in Cross River (Photos)
Top Naija:
Female student smuggles gun into school to shoot teacher over haircut
Lailas News:
Secondary school student caught with gun she planned to use in shooting a teacher
Instablog 9ja:
A secondary school student has been caught with local gun which she allegedly planned to use in shooting a teacher who asked her to cut her coloured hair
Gist Reel:
Student attempts to shoot teacher who asked her to cut her coloured hair
1st for Credible News:
Female student nabbed with gun to kill teacher in school (Photo)
GL Trends:
Student caught and arrested for taking gun to school to shoot her teacher
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Shocking photos: Female student in Cross River allegedly goes to school with a gun to kill teacher who asked her to cut her coloured hair
Tori News:
Student Nabbed In School With Local Gun She Allegedly Planned To Use In Shooting A Teacher Who Asked Her To Cut Her Coloured Hair
More Picks
1
"I?m uncomfortable in my own skin because of how society makes me feel about it" - Nigerian woman opens up about facing rejections, insults due to her dark skin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
2
Secondary school student caught in school with local gun she allegedly planned to use in shooting a teacher who asked her to cut her coloured hair -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
National Security Adviser, IGP, Minister of Police, others arrive Niger state for rescue operation of abducted students -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Lai Mohammed has failed woefully, whatever he says he is considered a lie - APC Deputy Secretary, Yekini Nabena fires back at Lai Mohammed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
