Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
Osun state government orders arrest of grandmother who caused her grandson to lose his eye after using a broom to flog him
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Osun State Government has ordered the arrest of a grandmother identified as Funmilayo Olalere, resident in Amondo village, near Ile-Ife, for allegedly causing her grandchild to lose
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Woman arrested for beating grandchild till victim lost sight in Osun
The Punch:
Osun grandma beats minor with broom, victim loses eye
Top Naija:
Grandma beats minor with broom, victim loses eye
Instablog 9ja:
The Osun State Government, yesterday, said it ordered the arrest of a grandmother, Funmilayo Olalere, for using broom to beat her grandchild living with her, injuring the child's eye in the process
Effiezy:
Osun police arrest grandma for allegedly beating her grandchild with broom, victim loses eye
Tori News:
Osun Govt Orders Arrest Of Grandmother Who Caused Her Grandson To Lose His Eye After Using Broom To Flog Him
