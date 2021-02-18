Post News
News at a Glance
"I was accused of murdering him by his adult children" Helen Prest Ajayi speaks on the drama that played out at her husband's funeral
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Helen Prest Ajayi has spoken for the first time after the commotion that played out at her husband, Dr Oluwatosin Ajayi's funeral.
The 68-year-old, who died on April 26, 2020, was
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“I was accused of murdering him by his adult children” Ex Miss Nigeria, Helen Prest-Ajayi, recounts ordeal in the hands of her late husband’s family
The Will:
My Husband’s Children Accused Me Of Killing Him, Helen Prest Ajayi Speaks On ‘Burial Drama’
KOKO TV Nigeria:
My Husband’s Adult Children Accused Me Of Killing Him – Helen Prest Speaks On The Drama At Dr Tosin Ajayi’s Funeral
Pulse Nigeria:
Former beauty queen Helen Prest-Ajayi recounts drama that played out during husband's funeral
Instablog 9ja:
Ex Miss Nigeria, Helen Prest-Ajayi, recounts her ordeal in the hands of her late husband’s family [Swipe]
Ono Bello:
Miss Nigeria 1979- Helen Prest-Ajayi who lost her husband Dr. Tosin Ajayi 10 months ago has opened up on issues surrounding his death. She talked about how she was dragged to Panti Police station, Coroner’s & high courts on murder accusations by his ad
