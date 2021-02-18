Post News
News at a Glance
His job is to protect the people and he has failed - FFK knocks Defence Minister for saying Nigerians should not to be cowards when attacked by bandits
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed the Minister of Defence, Maj- Gen. Bashir Magashi after he asked Nigerians not to be cowards when attacked by bandits.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Don’t be cowards... defend yourselves against bandits, minister tells Nigerians
Daily Post:
Give Nigerians AK-47, they won't run from bandits - Fani-Kayode tells Defence Minister
The Nation:
Defence minister to Nigerians: don’t be cowards, confront bandits
Legit:
Defence minister to Nigerians: We shouldn’t be cowards, stand and face bandits
@SaharaReporters:
Defence Minister Magashi Says Bandits Attack Easily Because Nigerians Are Cowards
Oyo Gist:
“Give Nigerians AK-47 to defend themselves against Bandits – Fani-Kayode Tells Defence Minister
PM News:
Defence Minister to villagers: Don’t be cowards, stand and fight armed bandits
Pulse Nigeria:
‘Don’t be cowards’, Defence minister asks Nigerians to defend themselves against bandits
Nigerian Eye:
Give Nigerians AK-47, they won’t run from bandits – Fani-Kayode tells Defence Minister —————— Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister, has reacted to a statement by the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, advising Nigerians... ;
News Break:
Give Nigerians AK-47 Rifles To Fight Bandits, Fani-Kayode Tells Defence Minister
Instablog 9ja:
Give Nigerians AK-47; they won’t run from bandits – Femi Fani-Kayode to Defence Minister
Republican Nigeria:
Equip Nigerians with AK 47, see if they will run – Fani-Kayode replies Defence Minister
Naija News:
Bandits Attack Easily Because Nigerians Are Cowards – Defence Minister, Magashi
See Naija:
Don’t be cowards, defend yourselves – Defence Minister to Nigerians
Gist Lovers:
Give Every Nigerian AK-47 – Fani-Kayode Blast Minister
News Breakers:
Equip Every Nigerian with an AK 47 & See If They Will Still Run from Bandits – FFK Slams Defence Minister
Tori News:
Give Nigerians AK-47, They Won't Run From Bandits - Fani-Kayode Tells Defence Minister
More Picks
1
Edo State Government will not cede any land to herdsmen for grazing - Obaseki -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
"Many Nigerians don't respect you until they think you have money" - Man narrates how a rude Bank Customer Service Rep became nice after she saw his Dom account -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Insecurity: Nigeria may be heading for disintegration ' Abdulsalami Abubakar -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
"I was accused of murdering him by his adult children" Helen Prest Ajayi speaks on the drama that played out at her husband's funeral -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Ned Nwoko’s Assassination Story, a Hoax. The truth of the matter by Gabriel Ogbechie -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
6
Osun state government orders arrest of grandmother who caused her grandson to lose his eye after using a broom to flog him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
His job is to protect the people and he has failed - FFK knocks Defence Minister for saying Nigerians should not to be cowards when attacked by bandits -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
