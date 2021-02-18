Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


His job is to protect the people and he has failed - FFK knocks Defence Minister for saying Nigerians should not to be cowards when attacked by bandits
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed the Minister of Defence, Maj- Gen. Bashir Magashi after he asked Nigerians not to be cowards when attacked by bandits. 

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Don’t be cowards... defend yourselves against bandits, minister tells Nigerians The Cable:
Don’t be cowards... defend yourselves against bandits, minister tells Nigerians
Give Nigerians AK-47, they won Daily Post:
Give Nigerians AK-47, they won't run from bandits - Fani-Kayode tells Defence Minister
Defence minister to Nigerians: don’t be cowards, confront bandits The Nation:
Defence minister to Nigerians: don’t be cowards, confront bandits
Defence minister to Nigerians: We shouldn’t be cowards, stand and face bandits Legit:
Defence minister to Nigerians: We shouldn’t be cowards, stand and face bandits
@SaharaReporters:
Defence Minister Magashi Says Bandits Attack Easily Because Nigerians Are Cowards
“Give Nigerians AK-47 to defend themselves against Bandits – Fani-Kayode Tells Defence Minister Oyo Gist:
“Give Nigerians AK-47 to defend themselves against Bandits – Fani-Kayode Tells Defence Minister
Defence Minister to villagers: Don’t be cowards, stand and fight armed bandits PM News:
Defence Minister to villagers: Don’t be cowards, stand and fight armed bandits
‘Don’t be cowards’, Defence minister asks Nigerians to defend themselves against bandits Pulse Nigeria:
‘Don’t be cowards’, Defence minister asks Nigerians to defend themselves against bandits
Give Nigerians AK-47, they won’t run from bandits – Fani-Kayode tells Defence Minister —————— Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister, has reacted to a statement by the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, advising Nigerians... ; Nigerian Eye:
Give Nigerians AK-47, they won’t run from bandits – Fani-Kayode tells Defence Minister —————— Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister, has reacted to a statement by the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, advising Nigerians... ;
Give Nigerians AK-47 Rifles To Fight Bandits, Fani-Kayode Tells Defence Minister News Break:
Give Nigerians AK-47 Rifles To Fight Bandits, Fani-Kayode Tells Defence Minister
Give Nigerians AK-47; they won’t run from bandits – Femi Fani-Kayode to Defence Minister Instablog 9ja:
Give Nigerians AK-47; they won’t run from bandits – Femi Fani-Kayode to Defence Minister
Equip Nigerians with AK 47, see if they will run – Fani-Kayode replies Defence Minister Republican Nigeria:
Equip Nigerians with AK 47, see if they will run – Fani-Kayode replies Defence Minister
Bandits Attack Easily Because Nigerians Are Cowards – Defence Minister, Magashi Naija News:
Bandits Attack Easily Because Nigerians Are Cowards – Defence Minister, Magashi
Don’t be cowards, defend yourselves – Defence Minister to Nigerians See Naija:
Don’t be cowards, defend yourselves – Defence Minister to Nigerians
Give Every Nigerian AK-47 – Fani-Kayode Blast Minister Gist Lovers:
Give Every Nigerian AK-47 – Fani-Kayode Blast Minister
Equip Every Nigerian with an AK 47 & See If They Will Still Run from Bandits – FFK Slams Defence Minister News Breakers:
Equip Every Nigerian with an AK 47 & See If They Will Still Run from Bandits – FFK Slams Defence Minister
Give Nigerians AK-47, They Won Tori News:
Give Nigerians AK-47, They Won't Run From Bandits - Fani-Kayode Tells Defence Minister


   More Picks
1 Edo State Government will not cede any land to herdsmen for grazing - Obaseki - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 "Many Nigerians don't respect you until they think you have money" - Man narrates how a rude Bank Customer Service Rep became nice after she saw his Dom account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Insecurity: Nigeria may be heading for disintegration ' Abdulsalami Abubakar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 "I was accused of murdering him by his adult children" Helen Prest Ajayi speaks on the drama that played out at her husband's funeral - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Ned Nwoko’s Assassination Story, a Hoax. The truth of the matter by Gabriel Ogbechie - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 Osun state government orders arrest of grandmother who caused her grandson to lose his eye after using a broom to flog him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 His job is to protect the people and he has failed - FFK knocks Defence Minister for saying Nigerians should not to be cowards when attacked by bandits - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info