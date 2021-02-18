Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"I?m uncomfortable in my own skin because of how society makes me feel about it" - Nigerian woman opens up about facing rejections, insults due to her dark skin
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A young Nigerian woman, Mariam Besty Sule has opened up about the rejection and mockery she has been facing due to her dark skin.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Young Nigerian Woman Opens Up About Facing Rejections And Insults Due To Her Dark Skin (Photos) Gist 36:
Young Nigerian Woman Opens Up About Facing Rejections And Insults Due To Her Dark Skin (Photos)
Young Nigerian Woman Opens Up About Facing Rejections And Insults Due To Her Dark Skin (Photos) Tori News:
Young Nigerian Woman Opens Up About Facing Rejections And Insults Due To Her Dark Skin (Photos)


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info