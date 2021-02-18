Post News
News at a Glance
Edo State Government will not cede any land to herdsmen for grazing - Obaseki
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Governor Godwin Obaseki has debunked report of the Edo state government ceding lands to herdsmen for grazing.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Obaseki reverses self on grazing
Nigerian Tribune:
Obaseki makes a u-turn on grazing colony
Channels Television:
Edo Not Ceding Any Land To Herdsmen – Obaseki
The Cable:
No free land for grazing in Edo, Obaseki insists
Independent:
Edo Not Ceding Any Land To Herdsmen, Says Govt.
Information Nigeria:
Obaseki Reverses Self On Grazing
The Trent:
No Land For Fulani Herdsmen In Edo - Governor Obaseki
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Edo State Will Not Cede Any Land To Herdsmen For Grazing – Obaseki
Nigerian Eye:
Edo will not give any land to herdsmen for grazing – Gov Obaseki insists —————— The Edo State Government has said it will not cede any part of its lands for cattle grazing. ;
News Break:
We Won’t Give Any Part Of Edo For Grazing, Insists Obaseki
The Breaking Times:
Edo Will Not Give Any Land To Herdsmen For Grazing – Obaseki - Breaking Times
