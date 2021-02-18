Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Benue state govt shuts down popular private school after a strange illness left 9 pupils with paresis
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Benue State government has shut down a secondary school in the state, Vaatia College in Makurdi, the state capital following the outbreak of a strange illness that has left nine students

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Benue govt shuts down private school over outbreak of strange illness Daily Post:
Benue govt shuts down private school over outbreak of strange illness
Benue Govt Shuts School After Outbreak Of Strange Illness (Read Full Details) Naija Loaded:
Benue Govt Shuts School After Outbreak Of Strange Illness (Read Full Details)
Benue commences investigation to uncover cause of strange illness in Makurdi school AIT:
Benue commences investigation to uncover cause of strange illness in Makurdi school
Newsbreak News Break:
Newsbreak
Strange sickness hits Benue school, nine students The News Guru:
Strange sickness hits Benue school, nine students 'paralyzed'


   More Picks
1 Four teenagers arrested for allegedly gangraping a 15-year-old girl in Ejigbo (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Former Delta State Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan and wife celebrate 33rd wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Governor Matawalle asks Nigerians to disregard 'not all bandits are criminals' comment attributed to him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Cuppy Astounds Viewers in Maiden Edition of the Cuppy Foundation Gold Dust Conference - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Three brothers among 16 men declared wanted for various fraud related cases - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Niger state governor dismisses reports that abducted Kagara students have been released - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Incompetence is worsening insecurity - Governor Wike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Benue state govt shuts down popular private school after a strange illness left 9 pupils with paresis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info