Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Banks ate turning female marketers to sexual slaves ? Senator Ayo Akinyelure says as he sponsors Bill to prohibit employment of graduates as casual workers
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Senator Ayo Akinyelure sponsored a bill at the Senate that seeks to stop employers in the private and public sectors from engaging employable Nigerian graduates as casual workers.

 

The

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Banks are turning female marketers to sexual slaves — Sen. Akinyelure Instablog 9ja:
Banks are turning female marketers to sexual slaves — Sen. Akinyelure
How Banks Are Turning Female Marketers To Sexual Slaves Naija News:
How Banks Are Turning Female Marketers To Sexual Slaves
“Banks Are Turning Female Marketers To Harlots” – Senator Akinyelure Says As He Proposes Bill To Stop Employment Of Graduates As Casual Workers Gist 36:
“Banks Are Turning Female Marketers To Harlots” – Senator Akinyelure Says As He Proposes Bill To Stop Employment Of Graduates As Casual Workers
Kemi Filani Blog:
Banks are turning female marketers into harlots and sex slaves – Senator
"Banks Are Turning Female Marketers To Harlots" – Senator Akinyelure Says As He Proposes Bill To Stop Employment Of Graduates As Casual Workers Tori News:
"Banks Are Turning Female Marketers To Harlots" – Senator Akinyelure Says As He Proposes Bill To Stop Employment Of Graduates As Casual Workers


   More Picks
1 Give us state police, decentralize judiciary now and allow states to control resources ? El-Rufai tells FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 9 suspects arrested as NDLEA seizes 1,292 kilograms of illicit drug in Ondo forest (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Cuppy Astounds Viewers in Maiden Edition of the Cuppy Foundation Gold Dust Conference - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 "Nigerians don?t need the permission of governors to settle anywhere" Bauchi governor says in response to Ondo governor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Banks ate turning female marketers to sexual slaves ? Senator Ayo Akinyelure says as he sponsors Bill to prohibit employment of graduates as casual workers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Incompetence is worsening insecurity - Governor Wike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info