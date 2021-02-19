Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
"Nigerians don?t need the permission of governors to settle anywhere" Bauchi governor says in response to Ondo governor
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has said that Nigerians don’t need the permission of any state governor to reside in their states.
He reitereated that Nigerian citizens&nb
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
Herdsmen don’t need your permission to live in Ondo forests, Bauchi gov hits Akeredolu
Legit:
Bauchi governor explains why Nigerians don’t need permission to live in Ondo forests
The Punch:
ICYMI: Nigerians don’t need permission to live in Ondo forests —Bauchi gov
Channels Television:
Nigerians don't need the permission of governors to settle anywhere. You don't need the permission of the Governor of Bauchi or Ondo to be in the forest of Bauchi or Ondo if you choose to live in the forest- Governor Bala. @SunriseDailyNow #CTVTweets
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Nigerians Do Not Need Akeredolu's Permission To Reside In Ondo Forest - Bala
Information Nigeria:
Nigerians Don’t Need Permission To Live In Ondo Forests —Bauchi Gov
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Bauchi Gov: Those Living In Ondo Forests Don’t Need Akeredolu’s Permission
Studio CB55:
“Nigerians don’t need the permission of governors to settle anywhere” Bauchi governor says in response to Ondo governor
Naija News:
Herdsmen Don’t Need Akeredolu's Permission To Live In Forests - Bauchi Governor
Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerians don’t need permission to live in Ondo forests —Bauchi gov - Kemi Filani News
