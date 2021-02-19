Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Governor Matawalle asks Nigerians to disregard 'not all bandits are criminals' comment attributed to him
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has asked Nigerians to disregard the 'not all bandits are criminals' comment attributed to him.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Governor Matawalle says he did not mean to say not all bandits are criminals Legit:
Governor Matawalle says he did not mean to say not all bandits are criminals
Matawalle mistakenly said all bandits are criminals, says aide The Cable:
Matawalle mistakenly said all bandits are criminals, says aide
Matawalle Mistakenly Said Not All Bandits Are Criminals: Aide Information Nigeria:
Matawalle Mistakenly Said Not All Bandits Are Criminals: Aide
Governor Matawalle did not mean to say not all bandits are criminals - Media aide News Wire NGR:
Governor Matawalle did not mean to say not all bandits are criminals - Media aide
Nigerians Should Disregard Matawalle’s ‘Not All Bandits Are Criminals’ Comment – Aide News Break:
Nigerians Should Disregard Matawalle’s ‘Not All Bandits Are Criminals’ Comment – Aide


   More Picks
1 Four teenagers arrested for allegedly gangraping a 15-year-old girl in Ejigbo (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Former Delta State Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan and wife celebrate 33rd wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Governor Matawalle asks Nigerians to disregard 'not all bandits are criminals' comment attributed to him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Cuppy Astounds Viewers in Maiden Edition of the Cuppy Foundation Gold Dust Conference - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Three brothers among 16 men declared wanted for various fraud related cases - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Niger state governor dismisses reports that abducted Kagara students have been released - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Incompetence is worsening insecurity - Governor Wike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Benue state govt shuts down popular private school after a strange illness left 9 pupils with paresis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info