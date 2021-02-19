Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
9 suspects arrested as NDLEA seizes 1,292 kilograms of illicit drug in Ondo forest (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Ondo State Command, have arrested nine dealers of illicit drugs and seized from them a total of 1, 292 kilograms of cannabis sat
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
NDLEA seizes 1,292kg of illicit drug in Ondo forest, arrests 9
Pulse Nigeria:
NDLEA seizes 1,292 kg illicit drugs, arrests 9 in Ondo State
Instablog 9ja:
9 suspects arrested as NDLEA seizes 1,292 kilograms of illicit drug in Ondo forest
Tori News:
NDLEA Intercepts 1,292 Kilograms Of Illicit Drug In Ondo Forest, Arrest 9 (Photos)
