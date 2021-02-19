Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Police arrest 15-year-old student in Niger state for writing fake threat letter of impending kidnapping to his school
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Niger State Police Command has arrested a 15-year-old student, Samaki Azozo, over alleged breach of public peace.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Ripples Nigeria:
15-year-old in Niger police net for allegedly writing fake kidnap threat letter to school
Instablog 9ja:
Police arrest 15-year-old student in Niger state for writing fake threat letter of impending kidnapping to his school
More Picks
1
You have14 days to claim your cars/items or the command will sell them - Lagos state police warns car/exhibit owners -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
Luxurious bus drivers protest against soldiers? insistence on paying N1000 at every check point from the South-East region to Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
MC Oluomo's daughter, Nofisat becomes a registered nurse in US state of Georgia -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
5
Sujimoto in Kaduna: My experience in a city I call home -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Suspected assassins kill man in front of his pregnant wife and children in Edo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
"I got the gun from my married boyfriend who has 6 kids" Girl who took gun to school says as she confesses to being a cult member -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
Give us state police, decentralize judiciary now and allow states to control resources ? El-Rufai tells FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
Police arrest 15-year-old student in Niger state for writing fake threat letter of impending kidnapping to his school -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi welcomes first child with husband Femisoro Ajayi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...