Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Linda Ikejis Blog/ Best Online Portal for Nigerian News

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Uche Elendu blasts Nigerians attacking Destiny Etiko over outfit during visit to Yahaya Bello Daily Post:
Uche Elendu blasts Nigerians attacking Destiny Etiko over outfit during visit to Yahaya Bello


   More Picks
1 You have14 days to claim your cars/items or the command will sell them - Lagos state police warns car/exhibit owners - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 MC Oluomo's daughter, Nofisat becomes a registered nurse in US state of Georgia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Actress Uche Elendu defends her colleague, Destiny Etiko over outfit she wore to visit Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi welcomes first child with husband Femisoro Ajayi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 Give us state police, decentralize judiciary now and allow states to control resources ? El-Rufai tells FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 9 suspects arrested as NDLEA seizes 1,292 kilograms of illicit drug in Ondo forest (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Cuppy Astounds Viewers in Maiden Edition of the Cuppy Foundation Gold Dust Conference - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info