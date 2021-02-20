Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Actress Uche Elendu defends her colleague, Destiny Etiko over outfit she wore to visit Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actress Destiny Etiko was dragged on social media on Friday, February 19 for her choice of outfit to meet with Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello.
Some Nigerians were of the opinion th
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Actress, Uche Elendu defends her colleague, Destiny Etiko over outfit she wore to visit Gov, Yahaya Bello
The News Guru:
Uche Elendu defends Destiny Etiko over outfit to visit Yahaya Bello
The Will:
Actress Slams Nigerians Condemning Destiny’s Outfit To Kogi Gov
PM News:
Nigerians drag Destiny Etiko for appearing ‘indecent’ before Gov. Bello
Nigerian Eye:
Uche Elendu blasts Nigerians attacking Destiny Etiko over outfit during visit to Yahaya Bello —————— Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has taken a swipe on Nigerians dragging her colleague, Destiny Etiko over the outfit she wore.... ;
Oyo Gist:
Uche Elendu slams Nigerians dragging Destiny Etiko over the outfit she wore to meet Governor Yahaya Bello
Edujandon:
‘You Went to Seduce him’ – Nigerians Drag Actress, Destiny Etiko Over the Outfit She wore to Pay Gov, Yahaya Bello a Visit (Photos below)
Kemi Filani Blog:
After being dragged for appearing 'indecent' before Gov Bello, Destiny Etiko launches new hair cut
More Picks
1
You have14 days to claim your cars/items or the command will sell them - Lagos state police warns car/exhibit owners -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
Luxurious bus drivers protest against soldiers? insistence on paying N1000 at every check point from the South-East region to Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Actress Uche Elendu defends her colleague, Destiny Etiko over outfit she wore to visit Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
