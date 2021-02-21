Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

645 fresh cases of COVID19 recorded in Nigeria
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - 645 new cases of COVID19 were recorded in Nigeria on Saturday, February 20. According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, Lagos recorded 282 fresh cases.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


