Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Update: Nigerian Air Force confirms death of 7 personnel in military plane crash in Abuja
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Nigerian Air Force has confirmed the death of seven personnel after one of its military aircraft crashed in Abuja. The military aircraft, Beechcraft KingAir B350i crashed at Bassa Airport Village on Sunday morning, February 21, after reporting ...
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
95%
More Picks
1
Photo of the pilot who flew the ill-fated Nigerian Air Force aircraft that crashed in Abuja -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Update: Nigerian Air Force confirms death of 7 personnel in military plane crash in Abuja -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Nigerian man reacts after Twitter users asked him to do a DNA test after he shared a photo of himself and his father -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
645 fresh cases of COVID19 recorded in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
