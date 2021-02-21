Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Photo of the pilot who flew the ill-fated Nigerian Air Force aircraft that crashed in Abuja
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Flt. Lt. Haruna Gazman has been identified as the pilot of the Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft that crashed close to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja today February 21.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


