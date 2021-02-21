Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

President Buhari mourns victims of ill-fated military plane crash
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - President Buhari has expressed sadness over the fatal crash of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft that claimed the lives of seven personnel in Abuja today February 21.

3 hours ago
