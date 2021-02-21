Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bauchi State Governor's daughter becomes a doctor
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Dr. Hauwa Mohammed, the daughter of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, was among foreign trained medical graduates sworn into the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


