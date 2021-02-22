Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Blaqbonez reacts after he was captured playing iMessage games at the Headies
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The 14th Headies award took place Sunday night, Feb 21, at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos and while stars came out dressed to the nines for the occassion, one particular celebrity didn't se

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Why I Was Playing iMessage At The 14th Headies – Blaqbonez Information Nigeria:
Why I Was Playing iMessage At The 14th Headies – Blaqbonez
Blaqbonez responds after he was pictured playing iMessage haves during #14thheadiesaward Instablog 9ja:
Blaqbonez responds after he was pictured playing iMessage haves during #14thheadiesaward


   More Picks
1 FG will restore peace and sanity in two months ? Senate President, Ahmad Lawan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 "Finally God showed me mercy" - Nigerian single mother celebrates getting married - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Nigerian lady accuses the police of shielding her fiancÃ© who allegedly poured hot stew on her after discovering he had low sperm count - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 If anything happens to me, Gov Bala Mohammed should be held responsible - Gov Ortom alleges threat to life (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 26-year-old man allegedly commits suicide in Jos over N300,000 debt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 ''My baby had a baby and he's everything we prayed for'' Banky W celebrates his wife Adesua as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 " I said yes" Azealia Banks' boyfriend, Ryder Ripps proposes to her with a Jewish ring (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Two Nigerian nationals arrested in India with drugs worth over N2m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Fake soldier jailed for assaulting task force operatives after his bike was seized - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Gunmen kill three police officers, abduct minister of health's brother in Edo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info