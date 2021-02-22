Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Billiri chieftaincy tussle: President Buhari expresses 'great shock and deep concern' over eruption of violence in Gombe State
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed "great shock and deep concern" over the eruption of violence in Gombe State arising from the Billiri chieftaincy tussle.

 

In a s

48 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Billiri chieftaincy tussle: Buhari condemns violence Vanguard News:
Billiri chieftaincy tussle: Buhari condemns violence
Gombe: Buhari reacts to Billiri crisis, warns Christians, Muslims against violence See Naija:
Gombe: Buhari reacts to Billiri crisis, warns Christians, Muslims against violence


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info