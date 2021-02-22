Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Laycon's shoe to the Headies becomes a topic of conversation on Twitter
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The footwear Laycon wore to the Headies is being dicussed on Twitter by viewers. The winner of the last Big Brother Naija show performed at the award ceremony and viewers say he gave a wonderful performance.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

#14Headies: Laycon’s shoe becomes trending topic Lailas News:
#14Headies: Laycon’s shoe becomes trending topic


   More Picks
1 Two Nigerian nationals arrested in India with drugs worth over N2m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 52 mins ago
2 JAMB and UTME Students Can Now Prepare for Exams Online - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Okorocha was invited to explain why he led the violent breaking into an estate sealed by Imo government that led to damages - Imo Police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Gunmen abduct UNIPORT lecturer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Dancer Poco Lee calls out Nigerian artistes for paying international dancers and asking Nigerian dancers to vibe to their songs for free (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Laycon's shoe to the Headies becomes a topic of conversation on Twitter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 "5thandFinal" - Singer, Ne-Yo announces he's expecting a new baby with wife, Crystal Smith - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 "You can't see" Twitter users react as man earning 100K a month and renting a 100k per year self-contained goes on Twitter to search for a serious relationship - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Niger state governor receives rescued abducted travelers (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info