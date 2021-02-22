Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits release abducted 53 travellers to Governor Sani-Bello after ‘negotiations’
News photo Effiezy  - Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger has received the 53 abducted passengers of the state-owned Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) after intense negotiations with their captors,...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Niger state governor receives rescued abducted travelers (photos) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Niger state governor receives rescued abducted travelers (photos)
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Bandits release abducted 53 passengers to Gov. Sani-Bello after ‘negotiations’


   More Picks
1 Complainant slumps while narrating ordeal of unlawful arrest, detention and extortion by officers of the defunct SARS police unit (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 If anything happens to me, Gov Bala Mohammed should be held responsible - Gov Ortom alleges threat to life (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Blac Chyna trends following claims Hushpuppi would have gotten away with scamming until he tried to impress her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Two Nigerian nationals arrested in India with drugs worth over N2m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Gunmen kill three police officers, abduct minister of health's brother in Edo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Laycon's shoe to the Headies becomes a topic of conversation on Twitter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Dancer Poco Lee calls out Nigerian artistes for paying international dancers and asking Nigerian dancers to vibe to their songs for free (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Bandits release abducted 53 travellers to Governor Sani-Bello after ‘negotiations’ - Effiezy, 15 hours ago
9 521 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info