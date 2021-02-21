Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Linda Ikejis Blog/ Best Online Portal for Nigerian News
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
EXTRA: 'I didn't came here for the award' - Bella Shmurda goofs at 14th Headies
The Info NG:
The moment Bella Shmurda made a grammatical blunder at the 14th Headies Award (Video)
Yaba Left Online:
“I didn’t ‘came’ here for the award” – Singer Bella Shmurda makes grammatical blunder at #14thHeadies; Nigerians react (video)
Correct NG:
”I didn’t came here for the award” – Bella Shmurda makes grammatical blunder at 14th Headies, Nigerians react (Video)
1st for Credible News:
Bella Shmurda mocked for grammatical blunder at #14thHeadies
Paradise News:
#14thHeadies: Bella Shmurda’s blunders at the Headies 2021
1
Two Nigerian nationals arrested in India with drugs worth over N2m -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
53 mins ago
2
JAMB and UTME Students Can Now Prepare for Exams Online -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Okorocha was invited to explain why he led the violent breaking into an estate sealed by Imo government that led to damages - Imo Police -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
4
Gunmen abduct UNIPORT lecturer -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Dancer Poco Lee calls out Nigerian artistes for paying international dancers and asking Nigerian dancers to vibe to their songs for free (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
6
Laycon's shoe to the Headies becomes a topic of conversation on Twitter -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
7
"5thandFinal" - Singer, Ne-Yo announces he's expecting a new baby with wife, Crystal Smith -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
8
"You can't see" Twitter users react as man earning 100K a month and renting a 100k per year self-contained goes on Twitter to search for a serious relationship -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
9
Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
Niger state governor receives rescued abducted travelers (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
