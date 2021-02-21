Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Linda Ikejis Blog/ Best Online Portal for Nigerian News

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

EXTRA: The Cable:
EXTRA: 'I didn't came here for the award' - Bella Shmurda goofs at 14th Headies
The moment Bella Shmurda made a grammatical blunder at the 14th Headies Award (Video) The Info NG:
The moment Bella Shmurda made a grammatical blunder at the 14th Headies Award (Video)
“I didn’t ‘came’ here for the award” – Singer Bella Shmurda makes grammatical blunder at #14thHeadies; Nigerians react (video) Yaba Left Online:
“I didn’t ‘came’ here for the award” – Singer Bella Shmurda makes grammatical blunder at #14thHeadies; Nigerians react (video)
”I didn’t came here for the award” – Bella Shmurda makes grammatical blunder at 14th Headies, Nigerians react (Video) Correct NG:
”I didn’t came here for the award” – Bella Shmurda makes grammatical blunder at 14th Headies, Nigerians react (Video)
Bella Shmurda mocked for grammatical blunder at #14thHeadies 1st for Credible News:
Bella Shmurda mocked for grammatical blunder at #14thHeadies
#14thHeadies: Bella Shmurda’s blunders at the Headies 2021 Paradise News:
#14thHeadies: Bella Shmurda’s blunders at the Headies 2021


   More Picks
1 Two Nigerian nationals arrested in India with drugs worth over N2m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 53 mins ago
2 JAMB and UTME Students Can Now Prepare for Exams Online - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Okorocha was invited to explain why he led the violent breaking into an estate sealed by Imo government that led to damages - Imo Police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Gunmen abduct UNIPORT lecturer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Dancer Poco Lee calls out Nigerian artistes for paying international dancers and asking Nigerian dancers to vibe to their songs for free (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Laycon's shoe to the Headies becomes a topic of conversation on Twitter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 "5thandFinal" - Singer, Ne-Yo announces he's expecting a new baby with wife, Crystal Smith - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 "You can't see" Twitter users react as man earning 100K a month and renting a 100k per year self-contained goes on Twitter to search for a serious relationship - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Niger state governor receives rescued abducted travelers (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info