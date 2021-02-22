Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Blac Chyna trends following claims Hushpuppi would have gotten away with scamming until he tried to impress her
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - There's an unfounded claim that Hushpuppi would have gotten away with scamming but he caught the attention of the US Feds after he tried to impress Blac Chyna.

 

Ramon Olorunwa Abba

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Reactions as new details emerge on how dinner with Blac Chyna exposed Hushpuppi Legit:
Reactions as new details emerge on how dinner with Blac Chyna exposed Hushpuppi
Twitter Users Claim Hushpuppi Got Caught Because He Tried To Impress American Socialite, Blac Chyna Yaba Left Online:
Twitter Users Claim Hushpuppi Got Caught Because He Tried To Impress American Socialite, Blac Chyna
Hushpuppi was arrested because he wanted to impress Blac Chyna Paradise News:
Hushpuppi was arrested because he wanted to impress Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna: The dinner that allegedly got Hushpuppi arrested First Reports:
Blac Chyna: The dinner that allegedly got Hushpuppi arrested
Hushpuppi trying to impress Blac Chyna got him arrested, Twitter reacts Gistvic:
Hushpuppi trying to impress Blac Chyna got him arrested, Twitter reacts


   More Picks
1 "Finally God showed me mercy" - Nigerian single mother celebrates getting married - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Nigerian lady accuses the police of shielding her fiancÃ© who allegedly poured hot stew on her after discovering he had low sperm count - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Blac Chyna trends following claims Hushpuppi would have gotten away with scamming until he tried to impress her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Two Nigerian nationals arrested in India with drugs worth over N2m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 JAMB and UTME Students Can Now Prepare for Exams Online - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 I wasted my youthful age with him ? Shatta Wale's ex-girlfriend, Michy shares regret - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Laycon, Iyabo Ojo, Desmond Elliott, see all the photos from #14thHeadies - Top Naija, 17 hours ago
8 Nigerian man reacts after Twitter users asked him to do a DNA test after he shared a photo of himself and his father - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
9 Photo of the pilot who flew the ill-fated Nigerian Air Force aircraft that crashed in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info