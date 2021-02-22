Post News
News at a Glance
''My baby had a baby and he's everything we prayed for'' Banky W celebrates his wife Adesua as she turns a year older
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Singer, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W is in a celebratory mood as his wife of three years, Adesua, turns 35 today, February 22.
In a post shared on his IG page, the singer who welcom
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Adesua, Banky W Announce Delivery Of Baby Boy
The Nation:
Banky W, Adesua Etomi welcome baby boy
Daily Post:
Banky W, Adesuwa welcome son
Bella Naija:
Yay! Adesua Etomi & Banky W are Proud Parents to a Baby Boy, Zaiah
Yaba Left Online:
”My baby had a baby and he’s everything we prayed for…I love you scatter” – Banky writes heartfelt post to celebrate his wife, Mama Zaiah
The Herald:
Banky W, Adesua welcome first child | Entertainment | herald.ng
Independent:
Banky W, Adesua Welcome Baby Boy
Top Naija:
Adesua Etomi & Banky W welcome baby boy!
Aledeh:
Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Welcome First Child
Naija News:
Banky W And Adesua Etomi Welcome Baby Boy
GL Trends:
Banky W and Adesua Etomi welcome baby boy!
Digest Naija:
Banky W welcomes son, baby Zaiah with beautiful wife Adesua Etomi
Edujandon:
Banky W, Adesua Etomi welcome baby boy
Naija Diary:
Singer, Banky W And Wife, Adesua Etomi Celebrate As They Welcome Their First Child, A baby boy
Gist 36:
Adesua Etomi & Banky W Welcome A Son (See Maternity Photos)
