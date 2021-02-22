Post News
News at a Glance
''My baby had a baby and he's everything we prayed for'' Banky W celebrates his wife Adesua as she turns a year older
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Singer, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W is in a celebratory mood as his wife of three years, Adesua, turns 35 today, February 22.
In a post shared on his IG page, the singer who welcom
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Banky W, wife welcome baby boy
Yaba Left Online:
Banky W and Adesua welcome first child.
Information Nigeria:
Banky W, Adesua Etomi Welcome Their First Child
News Wire NGR:
Banky W and wife, Adesua Etomi welcome their first child.
Pulse Nigeria:
Adesua and Banky W welcomed their son four weeks ago. Congratulations to the Wellingtons 😍🥰❤️
Lailas News:
Adesua Etomi and Banky W welcome baby boy
Nesco Media:
After 4 years of marriage, Banky W and Adesua Etomi welcome baby boy! (Photos)
The Genius Media:
Banky W And Adesua Welcome First Child [PHOTOS]
Gist Reel:
Banky W and wife, Adesua celebrate as they welcome their first child
Instablog 9ja:
Singer Banky W and wife, actress Adesua Etomi, welcome their first child
News Breakers:
Banky W and Adesua Etomi Welcome Baby Boy
Tori News:
Adesua Etomi & Banky W Welcome A Son (See Maternity Photos)
