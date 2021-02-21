Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
I didn't 'came' here for the award- Singer Bella Shmurda makes grammatical blunder at the #14thHeadies. Nigerians react (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Singer, Bella Shmurda, made a grammatical blunder a the 14th Headies award ceremony held in Lagos state today February 21.
The singer was asked by the red carpet host how he feels bei
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
'I didn't came here for the award' - Bella Shmurda goofs at 14th Headies
The Info NG:
The moment Bella Shmurda made a grammatical blunder at the 14th Headies Award (Video)
Information Nigeria:
Singer Bella Shmurda Makes Grammatical Blunder At The #14thHeadies Awards (Video)
Correct NG:
”I didn’t came here for the award” – Bella Shmurda makes grammatical blunder at 14th Headies, Nigerians react (Video)
1st for Credible News:
Bella Shmurda mocked for grammatical blunder at #14thHeadies
Paradise News:
#14thHeadies: Bella Shmurda’s blunders at the Headies 2021
