Complainant slumps while narrating ordeal of unlawful arrest, detention and extortion by officers of the defunct SARS police unit (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A petitioner collapsed today, Feb 22, while narrating to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) his ordeal in the hands of officers of the defunct SARS police unit.

2 days ago
Instablog 9ja:
Complainant slumps while narrating ordeal of unlawful arrest, detention and extortion by officers of the defunct SARS police unit


