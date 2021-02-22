Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


President Muhammadu Buhari’s new Aide-De-Camp (ADC), Lt. Col Yusuf Muktar Dodo, has officially resumed duties on Monday.
News photo The Nation  - President Muhammadu Buhari’s new Aide-De-Camp (ADC), Lt. Col Yusuf Muktar Dodo, has officially resumed duties on Monday.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Buhari bids ex-ADC Abubakar farewell, Dodo takes over Daily Post:
Buhari bids ex-ADC Abubakar farewell, Dodo takes over
Dodo resumes duty as Buhari’s ADC Vanguard News:
Dodo resumes duty as Buhari’s ADC
Buhari Legit:
Buhari's new Aide-De-Camp resumes as ex-ADC proceeds on promotion course
Yusuf Dodo takes over as Buhari’s new ADC The Cable:
Yusuf Dodo takes over as Buhari’s new ADC
President Buhari Linda Ikeji Blog:
President Buhari's new ADC resumes duty
PHOTOS: Buhari’s New Aide-De-Camp, Lt. Col. YM Dodo Resumes As Col. ML Abubakar Leaves The Punch:
PHOTOS: Buhari’s New Aide-De-Camp, Lt. Col. YM Dodo Resumes As Col. ML Abubakar Leaves
Lieutenant Col. Dodo takes over from Colonel Abubakar as President Buhari’s new ADC AIT:
Lieutenant Col. Dodo takes over from Colonel Abubakar as President Buhari’s new ADC
Buhari’s new ADC, Yusuf Dodo, assumes duty The Herald:
Buhari’s new ADC, Yusuf Dodo, assumes duty
Photo: Buhari’s new ADC, Lt. Col Yusuf Muktar Dodo takes over The News Guru:
Photo: Buhari’s new ADC, Lt. Col Yusuf Muktar Dodo takes over
Photo News: Buhari with his outgoing and new aide-de-camp PM News:
Photo News: Buhari with his outgoing and new aide-de-camp
Dodo Takes Over As Buhari’s New ADC News Break:
Dodo Takes Over As Buhari’s New ADC
President Buhari’s new ADC assumes duty, Abubakar departs The Eagle Online:
President Buhari’s new ADC assumes duty, Abubakar departs


   More Picks
1 Nigerian pastor and his wife welcome first child after 25 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Oshee, Relationship Expert! Rosy Meurer Speaks On What Makes Relationships Last - KOKO TV Nigeria, 7 hours ago
3 Italian Ambassador, Luca Attanasio Shot Dead During Attempted Kidnapping In DR Congo | Latest breaking news blog | Daily Nigerian News and Entertainment Blog - Kanyi Daily, 12 hours ago
4 Tragedy As Young Man Is Shot Dead By Suspected Cultists In Delta (Photo) - Tori News, 6 hours ago
5 Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored at least 25 goals for 14 straight seasons - Legit, 13 hours ago
6 Rising Oil Price Pushes Petrol Landing Cost To N186 Per Litre - Biz Watch Nigeria, 10 hours ago
7 Fleeing residents shun Ogun palliatives, remain in refugees’ camp - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 President Buhari and Unlawful Appointments - This Day, 17 hours ago
9 Tallen pays condolence visit to NAF, commiserates with CAS - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
10 School kidnapping takes place even in the most developed countries in the world - Lai Mohammed (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info