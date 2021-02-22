Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

If anything happens to me, Gov Bala Mohammed should be held responsible - Gov Ortom alleges threat to life (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has alleged a threat to his life and has said that his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, should be held responsible if anything happens to him.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Ortom Slams Bala Mohammed, Calls Him ‘Terrorist Terrorising Nigeria’ Channels Television:
Ortom Slams Bala Mohammed, Calls Him ‘Terrorist Terrorising Nigeria’
Ortom slams Bauchi governor over AK-47 comment Legit:
Ortom slams Bauchi governor over AK-47 comment
Ortom Slams Bala Mohammed, Calls Him Unprintable Names Information Nigeria:
Ortom Slams Bala Mohammed, Calls Him Unprintable Names


