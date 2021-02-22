Post News
News at a Glance
Blac Chyna trends following claims Hushpuppi would have gotten away with scamming until he tried to impress her
Linda Ikeji Blog
- There's an unfounded claim that Hushpuppi would have gotten away with scamming but he caught the attention of the US Feds after he tried to impress Blac Chyna.
Ramon Olorunwa Abba
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Reactions as new details emerge on how dinner with Blac Chyna exposed Hushpuppi
Yaba Left Online:
Twitter Users Claim Hushpuppi Got Caught Because He Tried To Impress American Socialite, Blac Chyna
Information Nigeria:
Hushpuppi’s Arrest Was Over His Attempt To Impress Blac Chyna – US Federal Reserve Police
Lailas News:
Hushpuppi Blac Chyna: How she helped FBI catch suspected fraudster
Osmek News:
Hushpuppi Blac Chyna: How she helped FBI catch suspected fraudster
Paradise News:
Hushpuppi was arrested because he wanted to impress Blac Chyna
First Reports:
Blac Chyna: The dinner that allegedly got Hushpuppi arrested
Edujandon:
How dinner with Blac Chyna exposed Hushpuppi
Gistvic:
Hushpuppi trying to impress Blac Chyna got him arrested, Twitter reacts
