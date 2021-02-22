Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kim Kardashian to document her $2.1 billion divorce from Kanye West in a new TV show
News photo Instablog 9ja  - Kim Kardashian to document her $2.1 billion divorce from Kanye West in a new TV show

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Kim Kardashian to document her $2.1 billion divorce from Kanye West in a new TV show Linda Ikeji Blog:
Kim Kardashian to document her $2.1 billion divorce from Kanye West in a new TV show
Kim Kardashian To Document Her $2.1 Billion Divorce From Kanye West In A New TV Show Information Nigeria:
Kim Kardashian To Document Her $2.1 Billion Divorce From Kanye West In A New TV Show
Kim Kardashian Set To Document £1.6billion Divorce From Kanye West In Two Reality Shows Tori News:
Kim Kardashian Set To Document £1.6billion Divorce From Kanye West In Two Reality Shows


   More Picks
1 Nigerian pastor and his wife welcome first child after 25 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Oshee, Relationship Expert! Rosy Meurer Speaks On What Makes Relationships Last - KOKO TV Nigeria, 7 hours ago
3 Italian Ambassador, Luca Attanasio Shot Dead During Attempted Kidnapping In DR Congo | Latest breaking news blog | Daily Nigerian News and Entertainment Blog - Kanyi Daily, 12 hours ago
4 Tragedy As Young Man Is Shot Dead By Suspected Cultists In Delta (Photo) - Tori News, 6 hours ago
5 Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored at least 25 goals for 14 straight seasons - Legit, 13 hours ago
6 Rising Oil Price Pushes Petrol Landing Cost To N186 Per Litre - Biz Watch Nigeria, 10 hours ago
7 Fleeing residents shun Ogun palliatives, remain in refugees’ camp - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 President Buhari and Unlawful Appointments - This Day, 17 hours ago
9 Tallen pays condolence visit to NAF, commiserates with CAS - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
10 School kidnapping takes place even in the most developed countries in the world - Lai Mohammed (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info