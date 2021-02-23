Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

542 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - 542 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria on Monday, February 22, 2021. According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos recorded 99 new cases, the highest for the day.

