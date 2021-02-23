Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
542 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria
Linda Ikeji Blog
- 542 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria on Monday, February 22, 2021. According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos recorded 99 new cases, the highest for the day.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
COVID-19: Nigeria records less than 700 cases for fourth consecutive day
The Eagle Online:
COVID-19: For sixth day running, Nigeria records less than 1,000 cases
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
542 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria
Gist 36:
Nigeria Records 542 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19
Aledeh:
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 542 New Cases As Death Toll Rises To 1,862
Tori News:
Nigeria Records 542 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19
More Picks
1
542 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
School kidnapping takes place even in the most developed countries in the world - Lai Mohammed (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
3
Fulanis have been treated unfairly in Nigeria ' Former Bauchi governor Isa Yuguda says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Nigeria might soon exit second wave of Coronavirus - Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
You are responsible for your personal safety abroad, security is unpredictable - Canada warns its citizens against non-essential travel to Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...